Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.65.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.