Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.60. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 60,569 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $709.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter worth $362,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the third quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

