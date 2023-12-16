Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Navdeep Kaur Gill Acquires 25,000 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Navdeep Kaur Gill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,397.50.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 1 year low of C$6.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.90.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.