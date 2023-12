Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Samir Aziz Manji Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 7,500 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

