Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Samir Aziz Manji Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 7,500 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
