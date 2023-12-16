EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Dario A. Paggiarino Sells 1,458 Shares

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

