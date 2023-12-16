EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EZGO Technologies by 126.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EZGO opened at $0.11 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.