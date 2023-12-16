EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 43.5% in November

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZGO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EZGO Technologies by 126.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO opened at $0.11 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

