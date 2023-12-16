Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.55

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.55 and last traded at $184.44, with a volume of 119036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

