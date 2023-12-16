Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey Sells 7,197 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 467,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,168. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $994.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $893.77.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.