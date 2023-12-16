FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Up 42.1% in November

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 767,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

FARO Technologies stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $400.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on FARO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.