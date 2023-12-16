FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,608 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

