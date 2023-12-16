FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $526,923. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Progress Software stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

