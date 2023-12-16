FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,191.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,058.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,176.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

View Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.