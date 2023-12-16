FCF Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

