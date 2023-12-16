FCF Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.