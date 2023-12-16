FCF Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

