FCF Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

