FCF Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

AMP stock opened at $377.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.85 and its 200 day moving average is $335.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $380.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.