FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

