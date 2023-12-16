FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,195 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $152.83 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $411.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.