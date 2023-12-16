FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,765,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock worth $5,617,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

