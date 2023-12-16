FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,712 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

