FCF Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

