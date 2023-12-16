FCF Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $42.79 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

