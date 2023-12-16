FCF Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.58 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.