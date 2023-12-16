FCF Advisors LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.