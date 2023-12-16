FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 134.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

