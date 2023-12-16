FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.40

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $280.40 and last traded at $277.99, with a volume of 490032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

