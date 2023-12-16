Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lowered by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,880 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %

Ferguson stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.