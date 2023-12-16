Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 20th

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG opened at $24.65 on Friday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.