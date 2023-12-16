Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Stock Performance

FBOT stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

