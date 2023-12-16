Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.07

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 44726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,782,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

