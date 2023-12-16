Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

