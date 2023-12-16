Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.91

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.91 and last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 12789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

