FIGS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 543 call options.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 528,741 shares of company stock worth $3,857,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

