Financial Comparison: Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) & Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Traxión and Norfolk Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Traxión N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $12.32 billion 4.26 $3.27 billion $9.12 25.47

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Traxión.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Traxión and Norfolk Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Traxión 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norfolk Southern 0 7 14 0 2.67

Norfolk Southern has a consensus price target of $238.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Grupo Traxión.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Traxión and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Traxión N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 16.96% 22.26% 7.14%

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Grupo Traxión on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Traxión

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing. It also provides warehouse management, transport management, and control tower systems; parcel and courier, home collection and delivery, documents return, parcel tracking, domestic and cross-border shipments, guarantees and shipping insurance, inventory control, and packing and packaging services; and personnel and student transportation services. In addition, the company offers special services, such as rental of buses and vans for events; national and international moving services; railway logistics coordination services; advertising solutions; technological mobility solutions comprising digital platforms and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Fondo de Transporte México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and changed its name to Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. in September 2017. Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

