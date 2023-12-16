Financial Contrast: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 Logitech International 1 6 2 0 2.11

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Logitech International has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.56%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Logitech International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69% Logitech International 8.95% 21.13% 13.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Logitech International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million 10.24 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.57 Logitech International $4.54 billion 3.28 $364.58 million $2.37 39.70

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Logitech International beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as gamepads, steering wheels, simulation controllers, console gaming headsets, and streamlabs services; video conferencing products, such as ConferenceCams, which combine enterprise-quality audio and high-definition video to bring video conferencing to businesses of any size; webcams and headsets that turn desktop into collaboration space; and controller for video conferencing room solutions. In addition, the company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected speakers, mobile speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, microphones, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, e-tailers, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, and Ultimate Ears brands. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

