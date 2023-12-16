First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,430.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,365.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,528.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

