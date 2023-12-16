First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 1,481,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $499.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

