First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,139. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.