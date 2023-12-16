First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Cut by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 2.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 6.6 %

FSLR traded up $10.42 on Friday, hitting $168.67. 6,053,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,507. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

