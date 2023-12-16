First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.11

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 6846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 724.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

