First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,014 shares during the period. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF comprises 23.6% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 77.38% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $113,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

