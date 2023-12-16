First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,458. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

