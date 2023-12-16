First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 501,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

