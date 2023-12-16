First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Reduced by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

FMHI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.64. 120,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,207. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

