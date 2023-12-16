First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.