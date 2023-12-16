First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

