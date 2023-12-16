First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.27

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 9475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,663,000 after buying an additional 213,239 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

