First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

