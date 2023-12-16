First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 176844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

