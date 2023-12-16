First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 176844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
